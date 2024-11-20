There’s a word I’ve encountered recently in the online world: “simp.” It’s an insult directed at men who let others walk all over them, particularly women. Oddly, it’s short for “sympathetic,” as if that’s some kind of character flaw rather than a prime virtue (in my book).

Derek, the agreeably clueless husband played by Ted McGinley in “Shrinking,” is the very definition of a simp. And he’s OK with that. His wife, Liz (Christa Miller), is the undisputed alpha of their family, who happily hectors him and everyone else in or even near her social circle. She’ll make fun of him to his face, and he laughs it off, because he’s secure enough in himself and their relationship that he doesn’t need her validation.

The pair has been played for plenty of great laughs over the first season and a half of “Shrinking,” but in episode 7, “Get in the Sea,” we finally get to peek behind the curtain of that seemingly positive dysfunction — and it turns out to be not as peachy-keen as they make out.

If you’ve watched the previous few episodes of season 2, you’ll correctly guess that the igniter for their conflict is Mac, an old chum of Liz’ who turned up a while back and made very clear he was still interested in renewing their romance. McGinley gets to trade in his chucklehead persona for Derek and show some real hurt.

I’m truly nervous/excited to see where their relationship is headed.

Liz is self-aware enough to know she’s screwed up, and turns to the unlikely source of Paul (Harrison Ford), a veteran therapist, for help. This, despite the fact they’re too much alike to get along.

The brewing romance between Gaby (Jessica Williams) and Derrick #2 (Damon Wayans Jr.), Derek’s friend and mentee, finally gets to move the ball down the field for some good y ardage after several episodes of hopeful flirting. Derrick even provides the title episode with his term for jumping into an activity, whether it’s a business venture or new relationship.

Jimmy (show co-creator/runner/star Jason Segel) is on a hot streak with successfully helping patients, but when Dan, a guy who severe social anxiety appears stuck, Jimmy decides he’s not giving up. He winds up spending the whole day with Dan, and it seems to help, even though Dan is basically forced to be a hostage who tags along with Jimmy on his various adventures.

Jimmy’s daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell), is still feeling the effects of her betrayal of best friend Summer (Rachel Stubington) by sleeping with her boyfriend. Brian (Michael Urie) forges ahead with adopting a baby with his husband, Charlie, and events transpire to a speed nobody was really prepared for. Sean (Luke Tennie) largely takes a back seat this episode.

We’ll also come back to Louis (Brett Goldstein), the drunk driver who killed Alice’s mom/Jimmy’s wife, who has been cautiously building a rapport with Alice and Brian.

Overall, “Get in the Sea” is another top-drawer outing for the show, a mix of the familiar rapid-patter zingers with some tragic elements that ground things.

Also an update: it does appear season 2 will run to 12 episodes, not 10 as I stated in last week’s episode review.

