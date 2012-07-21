A full-frame treat for cinephiles, "Side By Side" is a fantastic in-depth look at the big issue affecting filmmakers today: the decision to create movies on traditional film stock or embrace the future by using digital.

Mostly eschewing taking one side or the other on which method is better, "Side By Side" instead offers an explanation of differences between the two, employing animations to break down how each medium works and the benefits and drawbacks of each.

Keanu Reeves narrates, interviewing scores of the best filmmakers in the business, including directors like Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Danny Boyle, Martin Scorsese, David Fincher, Richard Linklater, George Lucas and David Lynch, as well industy giants that are integral to the industry even if they aren't household names like Wally Pfister.

"Side by Side" is a real treat, a fully fleshed-out, beautifully filmed look at the largest internal debate in the film industry. And while it takes the tack that digital is the future of filmmaking, it shows some filmmakers' preference for the old-fashioned method.

For movie lovers, "Side by Side" is a must-see documentary, an essential look into the industry and a rare opportunity to hear the giants of the industry talk about their craft.