Silent Night
A mother directs her sons to wonderful performances in "Silent Night," a holiday horror picture spiked with delicious dollops of dark comedy.
Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In “Silent Night” (now playing in limited theaters and available to stream exclusively on AMC+) it’s the end of the world as we know it and no one’s feeling fine nor are they simply havin’ a wonderful Christmastime
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Film Yap to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.