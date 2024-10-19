Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

“Smile 2” (now in theaters) is bigger, bloodier and arguably better than its predecessor (my review of that film here). It’s also certainly scarier than its primary spooky season box office competition “Terrifier 3.”

Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) is an international pop music superstar who’s about to embark on a comeback world tour after having what could charitably be described as a horrible year. Skye’s substance abuse became tabloid fodder before she and her actor boyfriend Paul Hudson (Ray Nicholson, Jack’s son – a shrewd piece of casting if you need someone to smile creepily frequently in a horror flick) got into a horrendous car accident that killed him and left her with a broken leg and a jacked-up back. Skye’s misbehavior also caused a schism between she and her ride-or-die bestie Gemma (Dylan Gelula) to whom she hasn’t spoken in a year.

Skye’s preparing for her tour at the behest of her momager Elizabeth (Rosemary DeWitt) and record company exec Darius (Raúl Castillo), but there are still hiccups. Skye’s not drinking or drugging, but she needs Vicodin to deal with her incessant back pain. No reputable physician will write Skye a script with her history of substance abuse, so she turns to her former high school classmate-turned-dealer Lewis Fregoli (Lukas Gage).

When Skye shows up at Lewis’ apartment to score something’s amiss. He’s been doing lines, is erratic and pulls a katana on her. Before Skye can get her pills Lewis begins bashing his face in with a 35-pound weight plate (Why not a 45? Seems like somebody’s been slacking on arm day!), ultimately resulting in his demise.

Turns out Lewis was touched by the same curse that afflicted the heroes of “Smile” and has now passed it on to Skye.

Writer/director Parker Finn returns for “Smile 2” and he and his crew (especially returning cinematographer Charlie Sarroff and returning editor Elliot Greenberg) do another admirable job. This thing’s slickly shot and cut and is a jump scare factory. I must also shout-out production designer Lester Cohen, art director Larry W. Brown and the set dec department. There are lots of little details here that I glommed onto and was highly amused by. Lewis’ apartment is so appropriately douchey (I especially enjoyed the framed display of neon Uzi water pistols) and there are instances of graffiti that had me rolling (having the booth Skye sits in say, “You’re fucked,” directly beside her is on-the-nose, but also too funny).

I must also single out the performance of Scott. She looks incredible and acts incredibly. She makes an unsympathetic character sympathetic and goes to great physical lengths to sell Skye’s predicament. She also does all of her own singing and it’s pretty damned impressive (I’ve been listening to “Smile 2: The Skye Riley EP” on Spotify while writing this review and would recommend y’all check it out). Scott’s already been a Power Ranger, Princess Jasmine and a Charlie’s Angel – on the basis of her work here she’ll be a whole helluva lot of other things before it’s all said and done.

“Smile 2” is equal parts VOSS water commercial (the product placement actually makes narrative sense and Scott chugs these bottles like a champ) and parable about the downfalls of substance abuse. Most importantly, it’s a fun and freaky time at the movies.

Share