Who doesn’t love Neil Diamond? Seriously? His songs are undeniably catchy, and no matter how many weddings you go to, “Sweet Caroline” will never get old. With so many music biopics having come and gone in recent years, Neil Diamond felt like a good fit. But that’s not what “Song Sung Blue” is. It is a biopic, of sorts, but not on Diamond. Instead, Craig Brewer’s film focuses on Milwaukee’s beloved Neil Diamond cover band Lightning and Thunder.

Set in the early 90s, “Song Sung Blue” quickly introduces us to recovering alcoholic and Vietnam Veteran Mike Sardina (Hugh Jackman), who performs under the name of “Lightning” at a local theme park, alongside an array of cover singers. One fateful day, he meets Claire (Kate Hudson), a Claire Sardina cover artist, and the two instantly fall in love. Their daughters, Rachel (Ella Anderson) and Angelina (King Princess), seem to click, and Claire’s son, Dayne (Hudson Hensley), gravitates towards Mike.



The two bond over their shared love of Neil Diamond, and soon enough, Mike proposes that Claire be the “Thunder” to his “Lightning,” and they form a cover band to Diamond’s music. After their first gig goes awry, the two find their footing, including getting married, and end up being the opening act for Pearl Jam. Through several tragedies and barriers, the two’s love perseveres.

“Song Sung Blue” at times teeters toward being overly sentimental and gooey. Mike and Claire’s romance is almost too good to be true, and while we might see some of their hardships, including past addictions, it almost feels secondary. That is, until the film drops the facade and we see Claire being hit by a car while gardening outside her home.

When looking at the real-life story on which the film is based and the plot of the film, the movie feels a bit rushed. It wants to capture pivotal moments in the lives of Mike and Claire, but it also wants its story to feel contained. It ultimately creates an emotional whiplash between a schmaltzy first half and a harsher second.

Yet, against all odds, the charms of Jackman and Hudson, and their endearing chemistry, are undeniable. We already know that they had the singing chops, and their renditions of Diamond songs like “Cherry, Cherry” and “Soolaimon” are fantastic; they truly elevate the film. They take what could have been something that felt more fitting for the Hallmark Channel and turn it into something more impactful. For as manipulative as the film can get, it does work, and it’s all because Jackman and Hudson’s performances really get you to care. Hudson, in particular, really stands out in one of her greatest roles in years, as she portrays Claire’s addiction to painkillers in a way that doesn’t feel overly dramatized or too theatrical.

It’s fairly easy to give the side eye to a movie like “Song Sung Blue,” but its earnestness is infectious. You can tell exactly the kind of movie Brewer is aiming to make, a crowd-pleasing romance powered by music, and he succeeds. Yes, playing “Sweet Caroline” is kind of a cheap trick to get you to sing along, but hey, it works. For its audience, “Song Sung Blue” won’t disappoint, especially for those looking for a less cynical movie during the holidays.

In a time where we are receiving an endless stream of music biopics that almost always follow the same formula, “Song Sung Blue” feels refreshing in how it adapts Diamond’s discography to the big screen. While we will inevitably get a proper biopic at some point, Brewer’s film is a real crowd-pleaser that has plenty of charm and two great leads to get it through to the finish line.