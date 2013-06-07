Release Date: June 21, 2013

Rating: NR

Synopsis:

Combining cutting-edge 3D technology and bravura filmmaking, STORM SURFERS 3D is the ultimate big-wave thrill ride. The film follows best friends and surfing legends Tom Carroll and Ross Clarke-Jones, along with surf forecaster Ben Matson, as they track and chase giant storms in their quest to ride the Pacific’s biggest and most dangerous waves. Using state-of-the-art miniature 3D cameras that put audiences inside the barrel of the waves, STORM SURFERS 3D is a visually stunning cinematic adventure unlike any other.