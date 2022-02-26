Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I love Foo Fighters. I love horror movies. “Studio 666” (now playing in theaters) should’ve been a slam dunk for me, but alas it wasn’t. It’s a horror-comedy that produces scant scares and even fewer funnies.

Foo Fighters are in a creative rut on the cusp of recording their 10th record. Their manager Jeremy Shill (Jeff Garlin) is pressuring them to produce to help alleviate his debts. Frontman Dave Grohl, sick of recording in the same old studios, is looking for inspiration and figures a change of scenery might do the trick. Shill and real estate agent Barb Weems (“American Horror Story” veteran Leslie Grossman) have just the place – an Encino, Calif. mansion that housed the band Dream Widow almost 30 years earlier. There’s a hitch however – Dream Widow’s frontman (Marti Matulis) killed his bandmates (including Jenna Ortega of “Scream” (2022)) and himself within the house.

As the Foos move in and begin recording, shit starts getting strange. Recording engineer Krug (Slayer guitarist Kerry King) is almost immediately electrocuted. Grohl unearths some of Dream Widow’s masters, listens to ‘em, becomes possessed in the process and promptly begins offing Foos.