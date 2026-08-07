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Comedy sequels are tough. You know how many folks love the likes of “Caddyshack II,” “Weekend at Bernie’s II,” “Dumb and Dumb To” and “The Hangovers Part II and III.” I’ll fully admit I thought “Super Troopers 2” was funny and think “Super Troopers 3” (now playing in theaters) is amusing as well … even if they both pale in comparison to their inspired inspiration.

We pick up with our titular “Super Troopers” as their beloved Capt. John O’Hagan (Brian Cox) has retired and they’re now taking orders from their woke new Capt. Todd Markowski (the scene-stealing Nat Faxon).

Farva (Kevin Heffernan) has begun dating Sarita Makundan (Hannah Simone), sister of his fellow trooper Thorny (Jay Chandrasekhar), much to his colleague’s consternation. His annoyance is exacerbated when the two get engaged.

The boys have a new colleague in Coy Burns (“Saturday Night Live” cast member Andrew Dismukes) and this is making resident rookie Rabbit (Erik Stolhanske) sad and jealous.

Foster (Paul Soter) and Ursula (Marisa Coughlan) have consciously uncoupled. Mac (Steve Lemme) is having a dick-measuring contest with former pot dealers the Buchanan brothers (Chace Crawford of “The Boys” and Jon Rudnitsky) despite having the hots for their cousin Betty (Lisa Gilroy). Mac also has beef with the sentient electric car that’s replacing the classic American muscle to which he’s accustomed.

Thorny tries to drive a wedge between Sarita and Farva by introducing his parents (Iqbal Theba, Sakina Jaffrey) to the true nature of his brother-in-law-to-be, but they’re smitten by his charms … meager may they be.

“Super Troopers 3” as directed by Chandrasekhar and written by the entire Broken Lizard crew is pretty much what you’d expect it to be and maybe even a little bit better.

These guys seem to have taken notes from another wedding-themed comedy threequel in “American Wedding” by making Farva far more obnoxious in a style similar to that of Steve Stifler (sometime Broken Lizard regular Seann William Scott). Heffernan’s Farva annoyed my wife greatly (Maybe she was just perturbed we were watching this theatrically on our 15th wedding anniversary … a brother’s gotta work!), but I thought he and the rest of the gang were plenty funny because I’m a manchild.

You probably already know if “Super Troopers 3” is your bag or not, but if you’re already initiated it’s likely you’ll have a good enough time.

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