The boys are back in action and they’re going back to the basics. After sacrificing himself in the season five finale and stopping the apocalypse, Sam is back from the hell and hunting again with Dean. The only problem is that Dean can tell something is wrong with Sam and comes to realize that Sam may not be Sam after all.

Spoilers Ahead.

“Supernatural’s” sixth season has taken the show back to its roots and helped breathe life back into the show. The season begins with Dean attempting to lead a normal life and he was inches away from achieving the American Pie life when Sam appeared out of nowhere. Confused and relieved with Sam’s reappearance, the brothers head back out on the open road to pick up where they left off, but something is different about Sam. Crowley, the newly appointed King of Hell, has returned Sam without his soul, and to make matters worse the mother of all monsters has been released on the world and has no plans on leaving.

Season six is probably the second best season of the series so far and it’s a must for any fan. While there are some weak episodes, the season itself is extremely strong. The season starts off strong with the season premiere ‘Exile on Main St.” Audiences get to see Dean about to leave his hunting life behind until Sam returns. It was heart breaking to see Dean teased with happiness only to have it taken away.

One of the strongest episodes is ‘Appointment in Samarra.’ Dean asks Death himself to return Sam’s soul and Death obliges on one condition, Dean must be Death for a day. Dean is okay with the job until it comes time to take the soul of a twelve year old girl. The season only picks up once Sam gets his soul back because Death put up a wall in Sam’s mind to block out his memories of Sam. If he ‘picks’ at the wall too much it could break and his memories of hell could flood back and send him into coma.

The best part of the show is the cast. Jared and Jensen have such a great chemistry on screen that it is hard to believe that they aren’t brothers. One episode in particular is ‘The French Mistake.’ To protect the boys, an angel sends them into an alternate world where they are actors Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles and their life is just a TV show. They both have a lot of fun poking fun at themselves and the show. Jim Beaver is great as Bobby Singer, the boy’s mentor and father figure. Misha Collins returns as the angel Castiel. He is hilarious because he tries so hard to fit in with the guys but he just lacks that human touch.

The DVD release is chock full of goodies. The gag reel is hilarious, the commentary is great and there are two bonus episodes of the anime series that are great. The most interesting part of the features is “Jensen Ackles: A Director’s Journey. Viewers are given a front row seat to Jensen taking the director’s reigns for an episode of the show.

Season six is an excellent addition to the series and shows that there is still life left in the show and is a great set up for season seven.

Show: 4 Yaps Features: 3.5 Yaps