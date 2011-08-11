I really liked "Terri" because I didn’t always like Terri. Too many films about the high school outsider romanticize the character into becoming cooler than Ferris Bueller. In this movie, Terri Thompson (Jacob Wysocki) is a nice enough guy. He cares for his uncle (Creed Bratton), who is suffering from dementia, without ever complaining. However, his social awkwardness and anger cause him to act harsh to people who are trying to be nice to him.

After being late to too many classes and only wearing his pajamas to school, Terri is sent to visit with Assistant Principal Fitzpatrick (John C. Reilly). Realizing that Terri needs help, Fitzpatrick decides to meet with him every Monday morning just to talk.

The film could have easily gone down the path of "Good Will Hunting," but that wouldn’t fit this movie. Neither of the characters is smart enough for one thing. They are not as articulate about what they want to convey, but that’s fine. A good friend tries to always say the best thing, even if he can’t.

Terri’s high school is more centered in reality than most of what’s in the multiplex. Kids are cruel, but apathy is the tougher treatment. Terri spends his time mostly alone walking around trying to find anything that interests him. His talks with Mr. Fitzpatrick provide a little bit of hope but plenty of new frustrations.

Everyone is wonderfully realized, especially the other kids who end up talking to Terri. Their flaws aren’t opportunities for easy plot points, but ways to create a stronger character. We don’t see their home life or anything about them when they’re not with Terri, but director Azazel Jacobs infers a lot thanks to strong filmmaking. It’s an atmosphere where the young actors are allowed to be organic, which often is cause for more pauses and confusion.

The film makes subtle references to films like "Kes" and "The 400 Blows," and it earns the comparison. I knew plenty of Terris in high school, but I don’t know the rest of their story. This is a character so rich I would love to see a reunion with him in 10 and 20 years. Clearly, the film has love for the character and what Wysocki brings to him because the closing credits begin first with Wysocki and his character, then a card for the director.

This is a charming independent film that doesn’t have to be quirky or full of pop songs in order to be heartwarming.