I wanted so very much to dig co-writer/director Simon Kinberg’s “The 355” (opening exclusively in theaters Friday, Jan. 7), but alas I didn’t.

I like a lot of the movies Kinberg’s written (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” “Sherlock Holmes” (2009)), produced (“The Martian,” “Deadpool” and “Logan”) and directed (I know I’m in the minority here, but “Dark Phoenix” worked for me – it has the best use of Cyclops to date.). I tend to enjoy female-fronted action flicks (Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” in an all-timer for me), but this ain’t the one. Universal postponed “The 355” from January 2021 to January 2022 – they shouldn’t have bothered. It’s a January dump movie any way you slice it – they took pablum and made it staler.