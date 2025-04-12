Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Sometimes a movie diverges from what was advertised and becomes something better and smarter altogether. Such is the case with “The Amateur” (now in theaters). It was sold as a thriller and it is indeed that, but it’s very much a character-based, dramatic one at its core.

University of Evansville graduate, Oscar-winner and “Chihuahua Man” Rami Malek stars as Charlie Heller, a CIA decoder who’s happily married to Sarah (Rachel Brosnahan, the one-time Marvelous Mrs. Maisel who will soon be seen in as Lois Lane in James Gunn’s “Superman”). Tragedy strikes when Sarah’s away on business in London and terrorists attack the hotel at which she’s staying killing her.

Understandably, Charlie’s beside himself. His supervisors CIA Deputy Director Alex Moore (Holt McCallany) and Caleb Horowitz (Danny Sapani) encourage Charlie to take some time away in order to grieve as they investigate Sarah’s death with promises of bringing those responsible to justice.

For Charlie this won’t suffice. He wants to exact revenge himself, which will necessitate additional training. Moore and Horowitz practically laugh Charlie out of the room when he pitches the idea to them. Charlie has an ace in the hole with which he can bribe the duo – documents showing illegal operations Moore and Horowitz executed with their signatures all over them. Charlie’s soon sent to study under the tutelage of CIA assassin/trainer Robert “Hendo” Henderson (Laurence Fishburne).

“The Amateur” is helmed by “Black Mirror” and “Slow Horses” director James Hawes and scripted by Ken Nolan (“Black Hawk Down”) and Gary Spinelli (“American Made”). The movie is an adaptation of Robert Littell’s 1981 novel of the same name, which was adapted that same year as a film starring John Savage and Christopher Plummer.

What makes “The Amateur” anything but amateurish is its murderers’ row of a cast. In addition to all the talented folks I’ve already mentioned we’re also treated to memorable turns from the likes of Jon Bernthal (appropriately enough playing a field agent nicknamed The Bear as he’s memorably guested on the FX series of the same name … he also hilariously calls Charlie, “Chuck,” like he’s Peppermint Patty from “Peanuts” or some shit) and Julianne Nicholson as CIA Director Samantha O’Brien. Caitríona Balfe and Michael Stuhlbarg show up in parts I’d rather not disclose, but both are dependably great.

Malek does wonders with the picture’s emotional heavy lifting and seems to excel at playing smart. I wish the relationship between his Charlie and Fishburne’s Hendo was better developed, but they’re both good enough actors to make the shorthand sing.

“The Amateur” is an entertaining, intelligent dramatic thriller made for and by adults, which is refreshing in a world where “A Minecraft Movie” reigns supreme.

