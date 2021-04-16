Share this postThe AV Club: Indy Style -- April 16filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailThe AV Club: Indy Style -- April 16On this week's show, Chris reviews "Monday," "Vanquish," "In the Earth," "Jakob's Wife," "Honeydew" and "Ride or Die."Christopher LloydApr 16, 2021Share this postThe AV Club: Indy Style -- April 16filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailClick the image below to watch!Share this postThe AV Club: Indy Style -- April 16filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail