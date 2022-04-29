I recently had the opportunity to chat with “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye” director Josh Sternfeld (“Winter Solstice,” “Meskada”) and co-star Kelly Greyson.

“Fortress: Sniper’s Eye” stars Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray, Jesse Metcalfe, Ser’Darius Blain, Greyson, Natali Yura, Welker White, Gabrielle Haugh and Michael Sirow. The movie is currently available in select theaters and on VOD. Please check out the interviews below and my review of the film here!