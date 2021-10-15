Share this postThe AV Room : Indy Now -- October 15filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailThe AV Room : Indy Now -- October 15On this week's show, Chris reviews "The Last Duel," "Halloween Kills," "The Velvet Underground," "Bergman Island" plus the Columbia Classics Collection on Blu-ray/4KChristopher LloydOct 15, 2021Share this postThe AV Room : Indy Now -- October 15filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailClick the image to watch now!Get 30% off foreverShare this postThe AV Room : Indy Now -- October 15filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail