Share this postThe AV Room: Indy Now -- October 29filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailThe AV Room: Indy Now -- October 29This week Chris gives his take on "The French Dispatch," "Last Night in Soho," "Antlers," "Heart of Champions" and "The Spine of Night."Christopher LloydOct 29, 2021Share this postThe AV Room: Indy Now -- October 29filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailSubscribeClick the image to watch now!Share this postThe AV Room: Indy Now -- October 29filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail