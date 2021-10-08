Share this postThe AV Room: Indy Now -- October 8filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailThe AV Room: Indy Now -- October 8On this week's show Chris reviews "No Time to Die," plus gives his picks for your best bets at Heartland Film Festival!Christopher LloydOct 8, 2021Share this postThe AV Room: Indy Now -- October 8filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailClick the image to watch now!SubscribeShare this postThe AV Room: Indy Now -- October 8filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail