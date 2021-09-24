Share this postThe AV Room: Indy Now -- Sept. 24filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailThe AV Room: Indy Now -- Sept. 24On this week's show, Chris reviews "Dear Evan Hansen," "The Guilty," "East of the Mountains," "Midnight Mass" plus "Cruella" on Blu-ray & DVD!Christopher LloydSep 24, 2021Share this postThe AV Room: Indy Now -- Sept. 24filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailClick the image to watch now!SubscribeShare Film YapShare this postThe AV Room: Indy Now -- Sept. 24filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail