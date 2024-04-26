The end is near for 'The Bad Batch.” With just three more episodes left, beginning with “Into the Breach,” where Clone Force 99 continues their quest to find Mount Tantiss and free Omega from the clutches of Dr. Hemlock (Jimmi Simpson).

Omega (Michelle Ang) wastes no time trying to find another way out of Mount Tantiss. As soon as she enters the Vault, her mind is set on escaping and she intends to take the other children with her. Meanwhile, the other members of The Bad Batch rendezvous with Echo (Dee Bradley Baker). After further questioning former Vice Admiral Rampart (Noshir Dalal), they discover that the coordinates to Omega’s prison might be harder to obtain than they thought.

It turns out that the base’s secret coordinates are directly uploaded to the outbound flight’s navicomputer, making interception impossible. Clone Force 99 hatches a plan to pose as Rampart’s security team, infiltrate the Imperial Station above Coruscant and steal the coordinates from inside the ship.

But nothing is ever easy for our clones, is it?

Discovering that stealing the coordinates is not straightforward, Echo must sneak onto the transport headed for Mount Tantiss and disable proximity sensors, while the others plan to hitch a ride on the ship’s hull in order to save the day.

In the Vault, Omega realizes there must be a tunnel system in the walls used to transport the daily blood samples. She swipes a tool from Dr. Karr’s (Keisha Castle-Hughes) tray and pries back panels in her room. When she joins the other children, they ask her what she found, to which she smiles and says, 'A way out.'

Back in the skies above Coruscant, Clone Force 99 waits patiently while Echo attempts to take the proximity sensors offline so they can lock onto the transport. With the sensors still active, Rampart orders Hunter (Baker) to abort the mission. Instead, Hunter hits the thrusters, and the stolen shuttle magnetically attaches to the transport just before they make the jump to hyperspace.

“Into the Breach” offers just enough action to satisfy, with tension that builds effectively. I appreciate how the story hasn’t been rushed, though I was hoping for a bit more action. Nevertheless, I’m glad they haven’t sacrificed the story for the sake of more action.

My one concern is that with only two episodes left, there’s still a lot of story to tell. I hope the conclusion doesn’t feel rushed or unworthy of the series. While I appreciate the creative team taking their time to tell the story properly, I worry that they might run out of time and attempt to wrap it up too quickly.

“Into the Breach” is another strong installment of 'The Bad Batch,' setting Clone Force 99 on a collision course with Dr. Hemlock and the Empire, with Omega’s fate hanging in the balance.

