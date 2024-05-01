The penultimate episode of "The Bad Batch" dropped Wednesday, and unless the finale is 90 minutes long, I fear the end of the series will feel rushed and not do Clone Force 99 justice.

In "Flash Strike," Clone Force 99 is on approach to Mount Tantiss while Omega (Michelle Ang) is inside the secret science base plotting her second escape. But the Bad Batch's hope of secretly infiltrating the base is foiled as Dr. Hemlock (Jimmi Simpson) learns of their exploits on the Imperial Station above Coruscant.

As they detach from an inbound craft, they are besieged by fighters and their ship is forced down in the jungle just outside the base. The same base and jungle that Crosshair (Dee Bradley Baker) hoped he would never have to see again. But during the journey, he explains he's returned because Omega didn't give up on him, and he owes her his loyalty.

Onboard the ship, Echo must find his way off the ship, which is on strict lockdown. He does so by ditching his armor in favor of the bright white TK armor. But that's just half the struggle. Once he gets off the ship, he must navigate Mount Tantiss and find the way to the Vault to rescue Omega.

Some of the best moments of this episode are the banter back and forth between Crosshair and former Vice Admiral Rampart (Noshir Dalal), which ends up calling Crosshair's true loyalty into question. While many believe Crosshair has changed, Rampart is a little more skeptical. This revelation adds another layer of tension with only one episode left, hinting at Crosshair's potential to prove his loyalty in the final episode.

For me, one of the most exciting parts of this episode is what Omega finds dwelling in the bowels of Mount Tantiss. While searching the passages inside the walls, Omega stumbles upon something unexpected - a Zillo Beast. There's no doubt this creature will feature prominently in Omega's escape plan.

During his search for Omega, Echo infiltrates the medical lab. Before he can leave, Dr. Emerie Karr (Keisha Castle-Hughes) stumbles upon him and instantly recognizes who he is and calls him by name. Echo takes her to task for helping aid the Empire in its experiments on her fellow clones. One element I loved in these scenes is when Emerie says that he came back to free Omega and informs her that he came back for everyone.

The episode ends with Omega informing the others in the Vault that she found something big, has a plan and needs the other's help to make it happen.

I'm incredibly hyped for the series finale of "The Bad Batch." I know I know—I'm always enthusiastic about Star Wars, but this finale feels particularly special since it's one of the final projects directly influenced by George Lucas. Lucas conceived the idea of an elite squad of defective clones, which first appeared in the final season of "The Clone Wars." It's another reminder that, with very few exceptions, no one can match The Maker himself when it comes to crafting exceptional Star Wars content.

Another standout in these final episodes for me has been the score and visuals. They've been some of the best of the series up to this point, and I expect to be dazzled again in the finale. It seems the creative team behind the series is saving the best for last.

As the series reaches its climax, Clone Force 99 readies themselves for a decisive showdown that could determine not only their destiny but also the fate of the galaxy.

Share