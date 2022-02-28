(Spoiler Free Review)

Welcome to Gotham City's dark underworld; violence, drugs, and organized crime run ramped in the heart of her metropolis. The worst of humanity plays out in the shady business dealings of daylight and darkness. The community is desperate for relief. Watching from the shadows, a defender emerges as the city's only hope: The Batman.

The question sure to drive curious minds to theaters next month is whether Robert Pattinson (The Twilight Saga, The Lighthouse, The King) is worthy of wearing the famous cape. The answer is yes.

In his preparation for the role, Pattinson immersed himself in comic books and poured over source material rather than rely on previous representations as a guide, a decision that differentiates his performance from Black Knights of the past. His physical transformation, a by-product of intense gym routines and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training, helps distance him from the vampire image fans are familiar with. Pattinson's planning methods pay off in spades as he employs the cape like a veteran in a range of skill and physicality, maneuvering through Gotham's gritty landscape.

Motivated by vengeance, Bruce Wayne suits up to investigate a string of murders where the killer leaves behind clues addressed to "The Batman." Partnering with Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), the duo work to solve ciphers and codes in hopes of finding the serial killer responsible for the brutal attacks.

The Riddler, a modern-day psychopath, exploits social media and inspires his audience to execute sinister tirades on Gotham City. Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood, Love and Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) gives a brilliant performance as the crazy and deranged Riddler, delivering all the spookiness needed to earn his place atop the DC villains list. Let's hope the franchise doesn't sleep on Dano, whose portrayal merits another round as the famed madman.

But the film's biggest hero is director, writer, and executive producer Matt Reeves (Cloverdale, Gideon's Crossing, Ordinary Joe), who, rather than selling us on a new Batman, delivers a solid introduction of Pattinson, allowing audiences to embrace the familiar icon respectfully. Forgoing the unnecessary backstory, Reeves brings to light a missing piece of the Wayne legacy and gives us room to discover the characters and plot twists at an appropriate pace.

Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Divergent) plays Selina "Catwoman" Kyle, a cocktail waitress whose street smarts and combat skills help her hunt down the truth behind a friend's disappearance. Colin Farrell (The Gentleman, Horrible Bosses, In Bruges) is unrecognizable as Oswald "The Penguin" Cobblepot, the ruthless lieutenant of the Falcone Crime Family and owner of the Iceberg Lounge, a playground for Gotham's elite. John Turturro (O' Brother, Where Art Thou, Miller's Crossing, Rounders) is a terrific addition to the cast as Carmine Falcone, the corrupt Gotham mob boss and old friend of the Wayne family.

The film's original score, composed by Academy Award Winner Michael Giacchino (Up, Star Trek, Jurassic World, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Incredibles, War for the Planet of the Apes) builds in all the right places, careful not to disturb the story’s emotional tone.

I love this film; it's an intentional approach to action filmmaking. This genre often overwhelms our senses with a surplus of characters and taxing stretches of high-octane activity. These methods work for specific demographics within the PG-rating package. But there's an audience who expects creative writing and direction, whose grown weary of chaotic visuals and soundbites.

Reeves saves us from the mass production of mediocre action films. He patiently constructs suspense scene by scene, painting characters and settings with lighting and shadows. He positions fight and action sequences instinctive to the story, leading a three-hour thrill ride through Gotham's streets without exhausting the audience.

Reeves delivers a fresh approach to the franchise in his DC debut without compromising its legacy. This is the film fans have been waiting for and the detective story Batman deserves.

"The Batman" opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.

