The Film Yap is giving away passes to an early, free screening of Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone, starring Ethan Hawke, at Landmark Glendale 12 on Tuesday, June 21st.

Paid subscribers get first dibs on passes, with passes becoming available to free subscribers Thursday morning, 6/16! Jump on our free mailing list using the ‘Subscribe’ button above to get notified whenever we do giveaways!

Passes are limited, so get them while you can!

Screening details and link to passes are at the end of the article, below the trailer.

THE BLACK PHONE

Tuesday, 6/21 @ 7:00pm

Landmark Glendale 12

6102 N. Rural St.

Indianapolis IN, 46220