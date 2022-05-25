Since 2011 a variety of fans have enjoyed laughing along with the wholesome antics of “Bob’s Burgers," Fox’s animated sitcom that follows the daily lives of Bob and Linda Belcher and their three kids as they navigate balancing family life and running a restaurant on a poorly managed and tourist filled boardwalk. Though the show’s premise is somewhat run-of-the-mill, the dynamic cast of characters and endless hijinks makes for an engaging watch.

Although I was skeptical of how well the show’s ironclad 30-minute format would translate into a feature length film, I was nevertheless excited to see what director’s Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman would bring to the table.

And I was not disappointed. The film manages to effectively capture the heartwarming family dynamics that have played a major role in the series’ throughline and that so many have come to expect and love over the years.

When we first catch up with the Belcher gang, it's pretty much business as usual. Bob and Linda are attempting to save the restaurant from financial ruin while the kids begin to make their summer plans. Until a sinkhole erupts directly in front of the restaurant. Now with only a week to make their loan payment, the family must find a way to drum up more business despite this gaping problem. To make matters more interesting, fan favorites Mr. Fishoeder and Teddy are thrown into the mix, along with the always reliable deadpan one-liners provided by Louise.

Although the film is hilariously entertaining, in keeping with the show its plot’s progression is relatively predictable and the inevitable conclusion to the mystery established in the opening act can be seen coming from a mile away. That being said, it was refreshing to see the well-known characters raise the stakes a bit with new challenges and pave the way for more substantial character development in the coming season.

There are several Easter eggs throughout the film that subtly hint at the fact that Belcher kids are maturing with their age and stage in life. It was fascinating to see Tina, Gene and Lousie grapple with more complex situations and obstacles while still maintaining their well known goofy and at times over the top childlike sense of wonder.

Furthermore, it was nice to see a distinct sense of growth within Bob and Linda as parents. The pair are still by no means perfect parents, but this film makes it clear that the two have evolved beyond some of the, admittedly hilarious, parenting pitfalls we’ve seen them struggle with in earlier seasons.

Despite the clear evolution of the characters, the film is sure to be welcoming to those just getting to know the Belcher family. The well-established cast are at the top of their voice acting game in this feature, delivering lively and well-executed performances that breathe life into their respective characters.

From the beginning of the film the role each member plays within the family, as well as their effortless on screen dynamics, demonstrate long running and finely tuned chemistry between the actors and their counterparts. These elements make for an entertaining and easy to follow narrative.

Longtime fans of the show will appreciate the additional runtime provided by a feature length installment of the series as it gives more time to flesh out the motivations behind the witty banter and campy action. “The Bob’s Burgers Movies” expertly walks the line between over-the-top hilarity and more wholesome moments between its characters.

Overall the film puts a slightly more elevated spin on the familiar characters, giving their shenanigans more room to breathe, while still allowing space for new stories and future growth.