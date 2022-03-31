Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

“The Devil You Know” (opening in select theaters including AMC Indianapolis 17 and AMC Perry Crossing 18 in Plainfield, Ind. on Friday, April 1) is a gritty crime-thriller and familial drama that asks audiences to question the ties that bind … it’s a morality play in an immoral time.

Marcus Cowans (Omar Epps) has led a troubled life. He’s had problems with drugs and alcohol and even did a prolonged stint in the pen for a violent crime. Marcus is out now, trying to make amends with his family and attempting to live life on the straight and narrow. Marcus’ father (the irreplaceable Glynn Turman) has gotten him a job driving a bus for the city. Marcus’ mother (Vanessa Bell Calloway) still has concerns over his well-being and tasks her other sons Drew (the electric William Catlett), Anthony (Curtiss Cook) and Terry (Vaughn W. Hebron – he was Homeboy #4 in “King Richard”!!!) with being their brother’s keepers.

Turns out Drew is the one she should’ve been worried about. Marcus discovers invaluable baseball cards in Drew’s apartment that were stolen from the Gervich family during a violent home invasion which left the matriarch (Sarah Drescher) and patriarch (former Marvel Entertainment Executive Vice President, Head of Television Jeph Loeb) dead and their son Kyle (Conor Sherry) in a coma. Drew is running with a bad crowd consisting of Stacy Griffin (B.J. Britt) and Al Edwards (Theo Rossi). Marcus has no doubts that Stacy and Al were involved with the crime, but finds it hard to believe Drew was. Marcus’ attempts to protect Drew strain a burgeoning romance with his loving girlfriend (Erica Tazel, she was Rachel Brooks on “Justified”) and place him under investigation by dogged detective Joe (Michael Ealy).