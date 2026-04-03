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If the idea of a pitch-black romantic comedy produced by provocateur auteur Ari Aster appeals to you then there’s a better than likely chance you’ll enjoy the awkwardness that is “The Drama” (now in theaters).

Boston-based couple Emma (Zendaya) and Charlie (Robert Pattinson) are on the cusp of getting married. During a tasting for their wedding alongside couple friends Rachel (Alana Haim) and Mike (Mamoudou Athie) a deep, dark secret is revealed about Emma that gives Charlie pause about their impending nuptials.

I know there’s been some backlash against “The Drama” due to the content of the skeleton in Emma’s closet. I don’t think the filmmakers are making light of tragedy, but are rather dissecting what causes these atrocities. You could also make the argument that some folks have to laugh to keep from crying.

In my estimation “The Drama” is a single-watch picture and it won’t appeal to all audiences. This one’s likely to appeal more to critics than average moviegoers and is sure to be divisive. It could be the most A24 movie to ever A24. My wife and I were in a packed screening and were often the only ones laughing. Then again, many of the folks in our showing seemed to be high schoolers hot on seeing Zendaya and Pattinson. A lot of this material will resonate more deeply if you’re fully grown and formed and have been married or in a long-term relationship.

Zendaya and Pattinson are both great here. (I’m stoked that we get to see them together in two more 2026 releases - “The Odyssey” and “Dune: Part Three.”) I especially responded to the physicality of Pattinson’s performance that’s punctuated by pained facial expressions. Our central duo are strongly supported by Haim, who’s character is a royal pain and proving her performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” was no flash in the pan.

“The Drama” is written, executive produced, co-edited (alongside Joshua Raymond Lee) and directed by Kristoffer Borgli (“Dream Scenario”). Anyone who saw Borgli’s aforementioned collaboration with Nicolas Cage won’t be surprised by just how weird and awkward this gets. His script is sharp and narratively adventurous … especially in the early goings. It’s rich that Borgli made a movie about cancel culture with “Dream Scenario” and followed that up with something that might well get him cancelled.

“The Drama” is cinema of discomfort done deliciously.

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