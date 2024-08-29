Dylan Sprouse pulls double-duty as the film's Executive Producer and unfaithful protagonist, Colin.

Sometimes a movie comes along that diverts our attention and reminds us to relax, leave our phones behind, and lose ourselves in a story. That’s just what “The Duel” delivers – a short dramedy about a night in the lives of four young men who find themselves divided when one of them shatters the bonds of friendship and falls for his best friend’s girl. Alliances are tested, boundaries are crossed, and tempers ignite, leading to the best surprise movie ending of 2024.

Colin (Dylan Sprouse), Woody (Callan McAuliffe), Sam (Denny Love), and Kevin (Hart Denton) are Los Angeles buddies who enjoy beach parties and surfing. When Colin reveals that he’s secretly cheating with Woody’s girlfriend Abby (Rachel Matthews), their brotherhood is questioned, leading them on an unexpected trip across the border to a mysterious millionaires’ villa to settle their differences.

Patrick Warburton delivers big laughs as Christof, historian and antique store owner.

Sprouse (“The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,” “Big Daddy”) pulls double-duty as the film’s Executive Producer and unfaithful protagonist. Patrick Warburton (“Seinfeld,” “The Tick”) delivers big laughs as the peculiar antique store owner/historian who infuses himself into the group’s unconventional quest for resolution.

Hart Denton (Kevin) and Denny Love (Sam) enjoying the accommodations of their mysterious host.

Writers and directors Justin Matthews (“The Morning Show”) and Luke Spencer Roberts (“The Package”) avoid the temptation to draw on the young cast’s aesthetics, an often used amateur approach by new directors. Instead, they allow the actors' capacity to explore emotional ranges, creating a casual cadence to their sometimes uncivil circumstances. The plot is established early and gradually develops a satisfying slow burn while exploring themes of friendship, virtue, and conflict. The dialogue blends authentic modern voices and immortal etiquette in a tale that could occur anywhere, anytime.

Cast and crew filming at Asherwood Estates in Carmel, Indiana.

Surprisingly, the movie was filmed in and around Indianapolis during the pandemic. From a downtown tiki bar to an underground moat to a 107-acre sprawling estate, the film features some underestimated regions of The Circle City, the home of Pigasus Pictures, the independent film company behind “The Good Catholic,” “The Miseducation of Bindu,” and “So Cold The River.”

“The Duel” is a satisfying film that questions our pride and principles and engages our curiosity up until the very last shot.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.