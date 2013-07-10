The Film Yap Lexicon is comprised of terminology for certain cinematic phenomena that occur often enough to form discernible patterns — typically events or circumstances that are patently ludicrous to customs of narrative or known science and, on occasion, the result of misguided choices by filmmakers. Although these terms could take their name from numerous films, they are principally derived from the prime examples of this phenomena.

The Four-Eyed Hottie

Especially in teen-centric romantic comedies, all the "ugly duckling" character needs to go from frumpy to fabulous is a simple change of clothes and the way she wears her hair, and removing of a pair of glasses. These misfits are portrayed by the most ridiculously attractive of individuals, and the douchebag jock or homecoming princess who has ignored the misfit for the entire film will instantly notice what he/she has been missing all this time and happily show this character the attention they've always deserved. Because everyone in these movies are so incredibly shallow, rather than exposing the jock for the dirtbag he is, she will be so happy that not just anyone, but this good-looking guy is showing her attention that true love is the result.

Examples include Rachael Leigh Cook in "She's All That," Justin Bartha in "Failure to Launch."