Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I really enjoyed the first hour and change of “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” (available on Apple TV+ and in select theaters – including GQT Brownsburg 8 GDX in Brownsburg, Ind. and GQT Lebanon 7 in Lebanon, Ind. – beginning Friday, Sept. 30). The second hour didn’t work nearly as well for me, but then again I watched the film in two halves with a substantial break in between consisting of cooking and eating dinner, driving to a screening, watching “Smile” (review coming later today!), driving home from the screening, watching an episode of “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night” with my wife and having a coupla cocktails. Not necessarily ideal viewing conditions, but I think I would’ve preferred the lighter first half to the heavier second half regardless.

It’s 1967 in Inwood, Manhattan. Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and merchant seaman between boats. He spends his nights drinking with his buddies at a bar belonging to The Colonel (Bill Murray) and his days sleeping it off much to the chagrin of his Dad (Paul Adelstein) with whom he still lives.

Chickie and his sister Christine (Ruby Ashborne Serkis, daughter of Andy) are butting heads over her protesting the Vietnam War. He doesn’t much appreciate the news reporting concerning the conflict nor soldiers returning home to signs suggesting they’re baby killers.

After a few pops, Chickie and his pals come up with an idea. In an effort to show appreciation for the service of their local boys, Chickie will catch a boat to Vietnam and offer up warm cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon and thanks to Tom Collins (Archie Renaux), Rick Duggan (Jake Picking), Kevin McLoone (Will Ropp) and Bobby Pappas (Kyle Allen).

Chickie’s perspective on the war changes through startling, first-hand experience and interactions with American photojournalist Coates (Russell Crowe).

“TGBRE” is gross-out comedy director-turned-prestige auteur Peter Farrelly’s follow-up to 2019’s Best Picture winner “Green Book.” It’s written by Farrelly, one of his “Green Book” co-writers Brian Hayes Currie and “Project Greenlight” Season 1 winner Pete Jones and based upon Donohue’s memoir of the same name co-written by J.T. Molloy.

“TGBRE” isn’t as accomplished as “Green Book” (sue me, I still dig this one), but it’s not without its charms. Efron does some of the best work of his career as Chickie – the character is a knucklehead, but a good-natured one. The actor easily sells the change his character undergoes between the beginning and conclusion of the picture. He’s also ably supported by Crowe, who’s not in the movie much, but makes his presence felt with what time he has. Picking makes a big impression as Duggan, but might be a tad too pretty to be believable as a soldier serving in the shit. I’ve seen and liked this kid elsewhere previously and believe he’s on the cusp of becoming a big, ol’ star. I also really dug the soundtrack, which digs way deeper than dropping Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son.”

I don’t know how truthful the second half of the picture is. Chickie witnesses CIA indiscretions and is marked for death as a result. (I don’t doubt these things occurred. I do doubt Chickie witnessing ‘em.) It’s almost as believable as Chickie’s duffel bag full o’ beers magically refilling itself.

Flaws and all, “TGBRE” is a stirring reminder that it’s possible and even encouraged to love the warriors without loving the war.

Share