Release Date: June 7, 2013

Synopsis:

THE INTERNSHIP

Comedy

Director: Shawn Levy

Cast: Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, Rose Byrne, Max Minghella

Billy (Vince Vaughn) and Nick (Owen Wilson) are salesmen whose careers have been torpedoed by the digital world. Trying to prove they are not obsolete, they defy the odds by talking their way into a coveted internship at Google, along with a battalion of brilliant college students. But, gaining entrance to this utopia is only half the battle. Now they must compete with a group of the nation’s most elite, tech-savvy geniuses to prove that necessity really isthe mother of re-invention.