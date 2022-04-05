The Long Night
Creepy atmosphere and cool costuming elevate thin horror premise.
If you’ve seen one devil-worshipping death cult movie, you’ve seen ‘em all. “The Long Night” (now available on Blu-ray, DVD and VOD) is the latest addition to this satanic-skewing subgenre. It’s a low-budget affair, but has atmosphere to spare.
