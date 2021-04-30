The Film Yap is giving away 5 FREE Blu-ray copies of "THE MARKSMAN."

About the film:

GLOBAL ACTION HERO LIAM NEESON STARS AS THE ULTIMATE PROTECTOR IN THE PULSE-POUNDING ACTION THRILLER NOW AVAILABLE TO OWN FOR THE FIRST TIME BRING HOME NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN BONUS CONTENT WITH CAST AND CREW THAT TAKE YOU BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE GRIPPING STORY.

Oscar-nominee Liam Neeson is Jim Hanson, a former Marine turned rancher who defies the law to save a young boy’s life from a group of merciless cartel assassins in the suspenseful and powerful action-packed film, THE MARKSMAN, available to own for the first time on Digital April 27, 2021 and Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on May 11, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

How do I enter to WIN?

Go to The Film Yap's Facebook post about this contest (the one you probably clicked on to get here), and comment the title of your favorite Liam Neeson movie! Or, if you are reading this by email, go to The Film Yap on Facebook, scroll down to the most recent post about The Marksman, and comment the title of your favorite Liam Neeson movie. That's it!

The Film Yap will reach out to the winners personally on Tuesday, 5/4, and will comment on the original post with the names of the winner.