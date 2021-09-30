In this special episode, Christopher Lloyd of FilmYap.Substack.com is joined by David Lindquist, former colleagues at The Indianapolis Star years ago.

In addition to Film Yap, Chris also joined the "Indy Now" show on FOX59, appearing Fridays at 10 a.m.

Dave left the Star after 22 years to try his hand at new ways of covering arts and entertainment, with a particular focus on pop music that has long been his specialty. He also appears at 7 p.m. Mondays on WTTS 92.3 FM with his own show, "The Beat with David Lindquist."

