The Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Debut writer/director Lauren Hadaway’s “The Novice” (available in limited theaters – including Indianapolis’ Living Room Theaters – and on VOD beginning Friday, Dec. 17) is sure to get a lot more attention after having received nominations for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Female Lead (Isabelle Fuhrman), Best Supporting Female (Amy Forsyth) and Best Editing (Hadaway and Nathan Nugent) from the Independent Spirit Awards. (Incidentally, the film also won Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Cinematography (Todd Martin) in the U.S. narrative feature category at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.) It’s hard for me to say I liked “The Novice” (it really ain’t that kinda movie), but I certainly admired and respected the hell out of it and think it’s worthy of all the accolades.