Based on the 2010 nonfiction book of the same name, “The Phantom of the Open” is the heartwarming true story of Maurice Flitcroft, a humble shipyard crane operator who shot the worst score in British Open history. A self-professed “professional golfer,” Flitcroft became infamous after shooting a 121 score in the qualifying competition at the 1976 Open Championship. Consequently, the media affectionately referred to him as “the world’s worst golfer.”

Mark Rylance, who also serves as one of the film’s producers, tees up a terrific performance as a Ted Lasso-like underdog who surprisingly qualifies for the British Open despite never having played a round of golf. Jean (Sally Hawkins) is the ever-supportive wife who encourages her husband to follow his dream of playing in the world’s oldest golf tournament. (Neither knows anything about golf.) A playful score accompanies Flitcroft’s antics as he dons disguises and aliases to play in the Open after the organization bans him.

“The Phantom of the Open” is a delightful and unpretentious brit-com that believes everyone deserves a shot at their dreams.

In theaters Friday, June 3.