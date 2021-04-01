“The Unholy” centers around Gerry Fenn, played by “The Walking Dead’s” Jeffrey Dean Morgan, a journalist struggling to recover from a career setback and a young girl named Alice, played by Cricket Brown. When Alice appears to have taken part in a miracle, Gerry is desperate to cover the story. Convinced the Virgin Mary is responsible for her miracle, Alice becomes a religious evangelist for the Virgin Mary the face of miracles to countless religious followers. As the story unfolds, the true nature of Alice’s miracle is called into question and Gerry Fenn works to uncover the truth.

Fans of Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be glad to see him on the big screen and many viewers may watch it just to see him work acting mojo. The director, Evan Spiliotopoulos, is known for screenwriting various well-known movies such as “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” and a most recent film, “Charlie’s Angels.” But for this movie, Spiliotopoulos will receive his first directing credit.

“The Unholy” proves to be a suspenseful cinematic experience. From the blazing of fire to the face of a great evil, “The Unholy” combines the classic suspense movie genre with a touch of traditional horror movie tricks. Viewers will be amazed by the sheer amount of power religion can have over the human mind as people bargain their faith for Alice’s favor.

The film will be in theaters April 2nd to line up with the Easter holiday.