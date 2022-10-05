Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

“The Visitor” (available on VOD beginning Friday, Oct. 7 before premiering on EPIX this December) is the first of eight original horror films produced by Blumhouse for the premium cable channel.

London-based marrieds Robert (Finn Jones, much-maligned for his work on “Iron Fist”) and Maia (Jessica McNamee – she was Sonya Blade in last year’s “Mortal Kombat”) move back to her ancestral home in Briar Glen – a sleepy, small town in America’s Deep South – after the death of her father.

They are welcomed warmly enough by the townsfolk … especially by the local minister Rev. Otis Ellis (the awesomely-voiced Dane Rhodes).

Things take a turn for the weird when Robert spots his doppelgänger in an old portrait in the house’s attic. The painting is entitled ‘The Visitor.’ Robert’s ringer turns up in other photographs and portraits around town prompting him to investigate the correlation between the double and himself. His investigation leads him to an antiques dealer (Donna Biscoe) and local crackpot Maxwell Braun (Thomas Francis Murphy). They both strongly encourage Robert to, “Go to London. Go directly to London. Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200.”

“The Visitor” is directed by Justin P. Lange (he helmed last year’s Guy Pearce/Stephen Lang offering “The Seventh Day”) and co-written by Simon Boyes and Adam Mason (they penned the 2020 COVID thriller “Songbird”). It’s a slow burn (bordering on boring) horror flick that really finds its footing during its crazy conclusion. Jones and McNamee are both fine in the flick, but Rhodes easily runs away with the movie.

I can’t say I was over the moon about “The Visitor,” but at a svelte 86 minutes there are worse uses of your time for spooky season viewing. If you already subscribe to EPIX, I’d suggest waiting until it premieres there as opposed to shelling out for a VOD rental. A lot of folks will come for Jones and McNamee, but they should stay for the eccentric ending and Rhodes’ rad work in his role.

“The Visitor” isn’t great, but it’s good enough that I’m open to checking out the other seven movies in the deal between Blumhouse and EPIX.

