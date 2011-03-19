What do you get when you take “As the World Turns,” replace the cheesy acting with great acting and add a pinch of zombies? The answer is Robert Kirkman’s zombie epic “The Walking Dead.” AMC is quickly proving to television viewers that it is about more than showing classics; it is extremely capable of creating its own. “The Walking Dead” was one of, if not the most talked-about television show of 2010 and it has finally made its way onto DVD and Blu ray.

The story begins as any normal day. Sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his partner, Shane Walsh (Jon Bernthal), are patrolling the streets when an emergency call comes in about a high-speed chase. After responding to the call and stopping the perpetrators, Rick is shot. This is when the story jumps ahead to Rick waking up in a deserted hospital. Disoriented and weak, Rick realizes the world has been turned upside down and the dead no longer peacefully rest in the ground. They restlessly wander the earth looking to enjoy a little fresh meat.

Frank Darabont has a talent for translating books into emotional, captivating films. This is a feat that very few have the ability to do well. He creates such a dark post–apocalyptic world that is sad and frightening. One of the most chilling scenes is when Rick walks through the hospital and comes across a chained door marked "Don't Open, Dead Inside." Faint moans resonate from the other side of the door, and it slowly starts to open. The only thing that can be seen is a grey and rotting hand reaching through the cracks. This is scene is only a steppingstone to how chilling this show becomes and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

After Rick returns to an empty home, he loads up with weapons from the sheriff station and begins a frantic search for his wife, Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies), and son, Carl (Chandler Riggs). The story then shifts to a small band of survivors living on the outskirts of Atlanta that includes Lori and Carl with Shane as their leader.

The amazing thing about “The Walking Dead” is that it isn’t the zombies that are so captivating about this show. It is watching the living band together to survive in this new world and do all they can to hold on to their humanity. Darabont does a masterful job of orchestrating the cast and creating characters about whom you want to care. It is quite satisfying that fans of the graphic novels aren’t left out in the cold. While there is a lot of source material in the beginning of the show, there are so many new twists and turns to keep fans and newcomers alike guessing until the very end. The only bad thing about the show is that we all have to wait until October for the second season to begin. So forget about “Saw” and “Paranormal Activity” because “The Walking Dead” is the new reason to look forward to Halloween.

The Blu ray and DVD are chock full of extras that give fans a chance to delve deeper into the world of “The Walking Dead.” Viewers will have fun with the obligatory making-of, the transformation of Bicycle Girl, a sneak peak with creator Robert Kirkman and the trailer for the series. These special features are a great way to pass the time until the premiere of season two.

Show: 5 Yaps Extras: 4.5 Yaps