“Tales of Arcadia” is an animated sci-fi franchise that’s brought so many wondrous adventures for its characters and fascinating themes together to entertain audiences young and old. Across three different shows, we’ve see the same amazing world in different lights through the discovery of an underground civilization of dark creatures, observing otherworldly alien planets and exploring the ancient art of magic from medieval times.

“Tales of Arcadia” is a world where there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Each season of its three shows revolves around a different threat and terrible villains. Luckily, our young champions have overcome and defeated all of them. But the world is about to see what may be the most interesting part of the series yet. Kicking off from the end of “Wizards: Tales of Arcadia,” the characters of the “Tales of Arcadia” are preparing to face what will be their greatest challenge yet.

Our heroes are going to need all the luck they can get if they are going to come out on top of this upcoming danger.

For those of you whom are interested in watching this special world and its mysteries come alive, know that it can be seen on the streaming service Netflix. “Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans” premieres today, and it’s well worth the wait.

If you wish to see the prior series, they’re titled “Trollhunters,” “3Below,” and “Wizards.” The final installment of “Tales of Arcadia” is not to be missed!