“Tron: Ares” presents the question, what if the digital world that exists within The Grid, created by Kevin Flynn, could be brought into reality?

When Encom’s new CEO Eve Kim, played by Greta Lee, discovers the permanence code for sustaining a Program’s physical presence in reality, she must do everything in her power to keep it out of the hands of rival Julian Dillinger (Evan Peters). In a presentation to potential investors, Julian shows off 3D printed AI super soldier Ares, played by Jared Leto, that is described as being, “100% expendable.” However, without the permanence code, Ares, along with Julian’s other creations disappear (like tears in rain) after approximately 30 minutes. After Ares helps Eve escape Dillionger’s Grid, she promises to use the code to give Ares permanence.

Although the premise of “Tron: Ares” is interesting and raises worthwhile questions, it fails to meaningfully explore the concepts it presents. When Ares first meets Eve he knows everything and nothing all at once, automatically making their relationship fascinating. The same could be said for the implications surrounding the dynamic between a program and its creator introduced by Julian’s relationship to Ares. However, “Tron: Ares” doesn’t have time to explore these dynamics while it’s too busy trying to be a franchise. This is highlighted by the amount of time devoted to showcasing updated Light Skimmers and the advanced technology within the Tron universe to amplify action sequences.

“Tron: Ares” rambunctious pacing can also be jarring at times. Just when it seems as though the movie has committed to exploring a certain theme, there’s a sudden change in stakes that abandons the previously established tone. This is underscored by the chaotic but excellent soundtrack provided by Nine Inch Nails.

One thing Tron Ares does well is pay homage to its predecessors and a few sci-fi classics that came before it. The references to “Blade Runner” and “Tron (1982)” are both amusing and tastefully executed. I also enjoyed the nods to the concept of Frankenstein’s relationship to his monster.

Overall, “Tron: Ares” was entertaining despite ultimately falling a bit flat. The idea of an AI conscious being transposed into a 3D printed body is genuinely intriguing and I would have enjoyed seeing the writers explore that idea more without being bogged down by fitting it into a franchise. However, if you enjoyed “Tron (1982)” or “Tron: Legacy”, then this new installment is worth a watch. The scoring is great, the action scenes are exciting, and the callbacks are fun without being overdone.