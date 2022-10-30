Two more days to enter our Top Gun: Maverick giveaway!
As a premium subscriber, you're eligible for this and other promotions. Enter by 5 p.m. Tuesday to win!
Film Yap premium subscribers, don’t forget you have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to enter to win “Top Gun: Maverick,” on Blu-ray! We’ve got multiple copies to give away.
And one lucky Film Yap subscriber will also win a grand prize promotional pack featuring cool items you can’t buy anywhere! It includes backpack, T-shirt, aviator sunglasses, hat and pin.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Film Yap to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.