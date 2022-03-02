Want to Yap about The Batman?
Premium subscribers: here's your opportunity to star in a Monday Morning Movie Critic podcast!
As a premium subscriber to the Film Yap, one of the exclusive opportunities you have is the chance to be a Monday Morning Movie Critic! This is where you go see a new movie on opening weekend — in this case, “The Batman” — and then record a video podcast with the Yap crew!
Interested? Click the button below to drop us a line!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Film Yap to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.