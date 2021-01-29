Thanks to our new subscribers who have just signed up! We’re excited about using this platform to deliver our film criticism straight to your email inbox. You can also swing by the site anytime to catch up on what you’ve missed.

Malcolm & Marie

While a good chunk of that enveloping interest in the narrative has to do with Sam Levinson’s writing style, what really sets it over the edge are the performances from John David Washington and Zendaya. The duo are arguably two of the most talented actors working today, earning constant praise (or, in Zendaya’s case, an Emmy) to the point where it feels crazy that both of them feel like they’re on the cusp of something even greater. If Malcolm & Marie is any indication, that “even greater” is sooner than expected because Washington and Zendaya absolutely annihilate Levinson’s material to the point where it’s almost scary to see how easy it is for them to be this good.

Supernova

Simple and sweet as can be, “Supernova” is a heartfelt love story that will make you ache with sorrow and empathy.

Is this movie a bit of a cliche? It is. Two lovers, one of whom is dying, dance around each other in a sort of long goodbye. The one that’s going has to convince the other to let them go, and the one staying clings stubbornly to what they had.

Bob Bloom’s New to View for Feb. 2

Let Him Go (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2020, Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: R, graphic violence

The lowdown: The meaning of family is at the center of the dark and disturbing thriller, “Let Him Go.”

The movie is a modern-day Western, a showdown between good and evil.

George and Margaret Blackledge are a Montana ranch family living under the pall of tragedy. Their son, who — along with his young wife and infant son — also lived on the ranch. The son was later killed in a horse-riding accident.

Haymaker

Sasso’s performance is elevated by Ruiz’s work. She’s attractive and alluring here – you get why Nick would be drawn to her even if it’s counterintuitive to your own preferences. Ruiz also excels in performing a series of musical numbers. I credit Sasso for not making a big deal out of Ruiz’s sexual identity. It’s addressed but rarely stigmatized – these two simply relate to one another on a human level.

Our Friend

If there’s a central theme of this story, it’s about how each of us is alone and afraid, but strive to find the courage to reach out to others — even when that hand is sometimes slapped away. The details of Nicole’s descent can be hard to watch, but Dane is the sort of guy who wouldn’t think of walking away when his closest friends are in need.

Palmer

Timberlake’s new film, “Palmer,” is a solid move in the right direction. It’s a deliberately gritty, non-showy role — the sort of low-budget thing someone of Timberlake’s stature makes to announce that he wants to be taken seriously as an actor. It’s not a great film, but it’s a solid turn for him and the problems I had with the movie weren’t centered on his performance.

The Little Things

While clearly inheriting a lot of the DNA of “Se7en,” this film is like an intricately wrought piece of clockworks, ticking along as interlocking pieces of storytelling machinery quietly snap into place. It knows just when to tease information out, when to withhold it, and when to let it drop right when it can have the deepest reverberation.

Reeling Backward: Sudden Fear (1952)

Palance was 32 when the film came out, in the full bloom of vibrant manhood. He looked almost like an entirely different person as a young man, simultaneously handsome and frightening with his hard-angled features. Palance looked like a devil they’d plucked out of hell and wrapped some skin around.

