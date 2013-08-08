"West of Memphis" is an offshoot continuation of the documentary series "Paradise Lost" and the fourth documentary made regarding the West Memphis Three. The film is also the first of which to document the highly anticipated exoneration of the accused teens. The documentary not only sheds light on new potential suspects in the case but also re-establishes the lack of evidence used to hold the WM3 in prison.

The case in question dates back to a 1993 child murder case, in which three teenage boys were convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Through a series of documentaries and an outpouring of public interest, it soon became clear that the teens were wrongfully accused. "West of Memphis" is an all-encompassing fresh take on the evolution of the WM3 case and the triumphant conclusion to an 18-year injustice.

However, as is made abundantly clear throughout, this is merely another step in the right direction but not the finality the case deserves. Having taken plea deals in order to be released from prison, the WM3 are free but still murderers in the eyes of the court. Moreover, the real killer walks free. Unlike the original "Paradise Lost" documentary, "West of Memphis" acts as a public service announcement more so than a courtroom saga. It leaves the viewers with the power to push forth and help fight to fully exonerate the WM3.

There is also a focus upon the state of Arkansas and the unfathomable injustices predicated by myriad state officials. The attention put upon those who willfully staggered the exoneration process via ignorance, political gain, stubbornness or otherwise is truly disheartening. On the other end of the spectrum, the film exhibits a relentlessness for justice that is truly inspirational. "West of Memphis" also acts as the first forum the WM3 have had to personally share their own stories. The three documentaries leading up to this were from outside perspectives in regard to the lives of the accused.

The Blu-ray release is equipped with a plethora of extras that help round out the entire viewing experience. Included are deleted scenes, commentary featuring Damien Echols (one of the West Memphis Three) and director Amy Berg, and a post-screening Q&A with the film's participants following the Toronto Film Festival premiere.

Film: 4.5 yaps Extras: 5 yaps