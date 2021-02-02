Coming the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 6 on Film Yap:

Chris Lloyd reviews “The Wanting Mare”

Alec Toombs reviews “The Reckoning”

Alec will also review “PVT Chat”

Chris will also review France’s Oscar submission, “Two of Us”

Alec will review “The Right One”

Also, Chris will have his weekly segment on WISH-TV’s “Indy Style” show. And Bob Bloom’s “New to View” column with a rundown of the new video releases to come.

