In many ways, the first two seasons of the “Wheel of Time” adaptation felt as though the series was, understandably, wrestling with whether or not to remain as faithful as possible to the original material. As we know, this is impossible. So I’ve enjoyed the creative decisions being made this season to fit the story they seem to have settled on. The writers did fairly well trying to strike a balance between remaining faithful and the changes they were making, but the bold choices being made this season have definitely served them well.

Season three is at its strongest when tackling of the Wheel of Time’s most pivotal moments. From the beginning of episode one, to the end of episode eight, its been fun watching the series solidify itself and come into its own. Some of the changes made, such as Mat’s sister’s exacting their revenge on Eamon Valda after he killed their mother, is an excellent and cathartic moment that we wouldn’t get otherwise.

However, this aspect of the show’s strength is best seen in moments like Perrin’s defense of his village in the Two Rivers, the epic battle that opens episode seven. The confrontation, and everything leading up to it, is filled with the perfect amount of drama and gravitas, without going overboard. The speech Perrin gives to his people is incredibly grounded and heartwarming, followed by one of the best battle scenes the show has executed so far. My other favorite example of this takes place in the same episode when Rand attempts to revive a child that died after an attack by one of the Forsaken. The moment is meant to be both earth shattering and disturbing, and the show strikes that balance perfectly.

This season also does an excellent job bringing to life many aspects of the book series that are seemingly delegated to the background such as Bane and Chiad, who are able to capture the humor and subtlety of the Aiel culture. Small details like this show the series growing comfort with establishing its own tone and direction. I believe that this increased confidence is largely responsible for Elayne’s hilarious rendition of ‘The Hills of Tanchiko”, which has definitely been one of the major highlights of the season.

As expected, this season brought with it further upgrades to the show’s overall look and feel. The enhanced visuals and sound scaping of this season bring to life the sense of grandness that the world of the “Wheel of Time” is supposed to evoke. The improvements made to the costuming this season has allowed the characters to feel more distinct from one another than in previous seasons, and subtly adds a layer of depth to each of their identities. The cinematography was by far my favorite of these updates. The way the show is shot is gorgeous and the locations for this season are absolutely beautiful. Rand’s trip into Rhuidean is meant to feel jarring and the way this sequence is shot and pieced together encapsulates the disorienting nature of the experience.

Season three of “Wheel of Time” does more right than it does wrong. Though the Amazon Prime series may not be the perfect adaptation, it is a thoughtful and well executed one. I still have minor gripes, such as the decision to kill off Loial, a truly beloved character. However, it is an understandable decision given how much ground they have to cover. Ultimately it seems as though the writers this season have decided to just have fun with the story they’re telling , worrying less about pleasing every fan, and it is all the better because of it.