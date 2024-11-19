I’ll begin by saying that going into “Wicked,” I had very low expectations. I’ve never actually seen the Broadway musical, although I do know enough about the plot and the soundtrack to know what it’s all about. I mean it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to look at the poster and know the plot. The music I’d heard was catchy and great.

Alas, I couldn’t find myself getting excited about a big-budget movie starring two performers that I really couldn't care less about, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. It’s not like these two women are untalented, far from it. However, with all the reported behind-the-scenes drama regarding Grande and her co-star Ethan Slater, as well as the recent Postergate debacle with Erivo, I guess the media machine had gotten the best of me. There’s also the fact that this adaptation is being split into two separate movies, with this first “act” running at a whopping 2 hours and 41 minutes.

Despite hearing all the positive word-of-mouth, I walked into “Wicked’ almost wanting to be a contrarian. Wanting not to like it. That’s not a feeling I like to have, but I also wanted to be proven right.

My attitude has flipped upon exiting the movie and I must call a spade a spade. My initial cynicism was misguided. “Wicked” is the exact kind of crowd-pleaser that makes going to the movie theater such a joyous experience.

In case you didn’t already know the plot “Wicked,” here’s a quick refresher. The film, which is based on the mega-successful Broadway musical, which in turn is based on a novel by Gregory Maguire, which is inspired by the world of The Wizard of Oz, delivers the tragic backstory of the Wicked Witch of the West. It’s not a villainous origin story per se, but instead, it paints a completely different picture of Elphaba (Erivo), who was the product of her mother’s affair with a traveling salesman and was ostracized by almost everyone, because of her green skin.

Elphaba and her younger sister Nessarose (Marissa Bode) leave their home in Munchkinland behind and head off to the prestigious Shiz University. The institution’s reclusive professor, Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) notices just how powerful Elphaba’s magical powers are and brings her into private tutoring sessions. Elphaba’s first days of college are bumpy, to say the least, and she certainly doesn’t get along with her preppy and popular roommate, the aspiring and ditzy witch Galinda (Ariana Grande).



As fate would have it, the two young women become forever intertwined as their rivalry soon blossoms into a beautiful and potentially tragic friendship.

Jon M. Chu has grown as a filmmaker. After getting his start directing “Step Up” and “G.I. Joe” sequels and Justin Bieber documentaries, he found his stride in 2018 with the hit romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians.” His winning streak would continue in 2021 with the immensely underrated “In the Heights.” But it’s his work on “Wicked” that may just be his finest yet.

Chu knows how to craft a giant crowd-pleaser that demands to be seen on the big screen. You don’t necessarily have to be into musicals to at least just admire the craftsmanship on display. The musical numbers are infectious and joyful, and despite the film’s intimidating runtime, Chu has the film flowing at a brisk pace. Especially compared to many of the Disney live-action remakes, “Wicked” doesn’t ever feel the need to plague itself with filler (there’s no Scuttlebutt here folks).

The production and costume designs are dazzling. Obviously, for fans of the Broadway show, they aren’t going to be as impressed with seeing it live on stage, after all the movie does rely on a lot of CGI, as most modern movies do. However, considering Galinda’s initial superficiality, it does work with the tone. Yes, “Wicked” has progressive messages on its mind when it comes to acceptance, but it also doesn’t take itself too seriously. There are plenty of laughs along the way, and it’s never an emotionally draining experience.

Erivo gives her best on-screen performance yet as Elphaba. Considering her musical theater background, it shouldn’t be too shocking that Ervio has the distinct vocal chords needed for this role. As soon as the movie began I immediately was able to throw away any of my initial skepticism. Erivo succeeds in making Elphaba feel extremely sympathetic, and while her character may not be as outgoing as Galinda, she has a certain charm to her that makes you root for her and at times, relate to her.

Grande’s performance as Galinda may be the biggest surprise. Grande uses a lot of the preconceptions that some audience members may have of her going into the movie and uses it to her benefit. There’s a certain charm to Galinda, but at the same time, there’s something about her giddiness and outgoing nature that makes her feel a bit fake. Yet, as the movie progresses, you also begin to become attached to her. Grande is obviously an immensely talented singer, but in “Wicked” she shows that she has some true acting chops as well.

Against all odds, I found myself falling in love with “Wicked.” Much like “Top Gun: Maverick” or “Barbie” or “Avatar: The Way of Water,” it has that infectious energy to it that makes it an irresistible when seeing it on the big screen with a crowd.