Species identity disorder, or “otherkin” as those who suffer from it prefer to call themselves, are people who think they are animals. I’ll admit when I first heard the concept in relation to the new film “Wolf,” it sounded like a joke, a sick and jaded retort from transphobic types.

But I learn it is a real thing, if not exactly common, and the drama written and directed by Nathalie Biancheri is a look at a young man who believes he’s a wolf in spirit if not in flesh being sent to a treatment facility. There he suffers abuse from the twisted clinicians and falls for a girl who identifies as a bobcat.

It’s a pretty kooky concept, and I kept hoping Biancheri and her cast could work past it and make us care about these people. A lot of really delightful, quirky filmmaking falls into this space, where you start with an out-there idea and then draw us into these characters’ stories and identities — “Lars and the Real Girl” is a great example that comes to mind.