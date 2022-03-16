Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

The only Ti West movies I’d seen prior to “X” (in theaters Friday, March 18) were “Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever” (which he’s disowned) and the Ethan Hawke/John Travolta Western “In a Valley of Violence.” I’ve also seen West act in films such as “You’re Next” and “Drinking Buddies.”

West’s reputation as a filmmaker suggests he’s a master of slow-burn horror with entries such as “The House of the Devil,” “The Innkeepers” and “The Sacrament.” West’s languid pacing is prevalent in “X,” which plays like a hybrid of “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” and “Boogie Nights” (one of my top five fave flicks of all-time) with a dash of “The Amateurs” and “Zack and Miri Make a Porno” thrown in for good measure. The resulting product will likely please hardcore horror fans, but may be too effectively icky for the masses.