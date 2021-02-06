Your Weekly Yap
Here is your roundup of all the fantastic movie criticism this past week from Film Yap.
ReelBob: ‘The Little Things’
For a thriller that emphasizes the importance of the smallest details, “The Little Things” is sloppy in many other aspects.
The Wanting Mare
Visually arresting and full of imagination, "The Wanting Mare" takes a nigh-incomprehensible approach to the basics of storytelling.
Golden Globes nominations
"Mank" and "Promising Young Woman" exceed expectations, as Globes voters embrace some bold choices.
ReelBob: ‘Supernova’
A delicate story of love, commitment and devotion.
Two of Us
The French Oscar submission is a spare, intimate portrait of a great romance interrupted by circumstance and prejudice, boasting two spectacular performances.
The Reckoning
Horror director Neil Marshall teams with his fiancée Charlotte Kirk for Great Plague picture "The Reckoning," which echoes current events such as the #MeToo movement and COVID-19.
The Last Blockbuster
The new documentary "The Last Blockbuster" relies a little too much on nostalgia but still tells an interesting underdog story about the last location holding on for hope.
PVT Chat
"Uncut Gems" starlet Julia Fox plays Scarlet in the new psychosexual dramedy "PVT Chat."
AV Club: Indy Style -- February 5
On WISH-TV this week, Christopher Lloyd reviews "Two of Us," "Two Fish," "Earwig and the Witch," "The Wanting Mare" and "Falling," plus Golden Globes reaction.
The Right One
"The Right One" kinda feels like someone tried to turn M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split” into a romantic comedy, but it’s a romantic comedy that’s lacking in both romance and comedy.
ReelBob’s New to View: Feb. 9
A horror film with a "Freaky Friday" comedy vibe leads off the newest titles coming for home viewing.
