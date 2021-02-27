Reeling Backward: Harry & Son (1984)

One of the few films Paul Newman directed and the only one he co-wrote, "Harry & Son" wanders around a fractured relationship before finding a few moments of purity.

Crossroads of America

A contemplative, moody look at a dysfunctional household of three women tied together by conviction and tragedy.

Crisis

A well-acted drama about the opioid epidemic that fails to artfully weave together its three parallel storylines.

My Zoe

This promising family drama from writer/director/star Julie Delpy is actually two different movies, each promising but incompatible.

Wrong Turn

This "Wrong Turn" reboot/re-imagining has enough tricks up its sleeve that it should please horror hounds.

Tom & Jerry

"Tom & Jerry" joins Sonic and Godzilla in the sad tradition of taking properties about cartoon animals and using them to make films about boring, poorly-formed human characters.

ReelBob’s New to View: March 2

A trio of early 1940s Bob Hope comedies plus Amy Schumer's Comedy Central series are among the newest titles heading for home viewing.

The AV Room: Indy Style -- Feb. 26

On this week's show, Chris reviews "My Zoe," "Tom & Jerry," "Crisis," "Wrong Turn" and the John Hughes 5-Movie Collection on Blu-ray.

